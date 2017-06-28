Shaw Communications Inc. is reporting traction in its cable business after launching a new television product, winning more new customers than disconnections for the first time in almost seven years.

The Calgary-based company said Wednesday that it added 13,000 cable TV subscribers in the three months ended May 31, the first net increase in a quarter since the end of its fiscal year in 2010.

After years of steadily shedding cable customers, Shaw said the shift is due to a combination of factors, including the premium television product BlueSky TV it launched in January. It also attracted 21,000 new Internet customers in the period, thanks in part to a high-speed promotion it has been pushing since last summer. As customers “bundle” multiple products, Shaw said the momentum from Internet also helped reduce the number of cable disconnections.

The marketing expenses associated with rolling out the new TV product led to a crunch in profit margins, the company said, reporting that its operating income decreased slightly in the quarter, slipping 0.5 per cent to $550-million.

That was despite a 2.8-per-cent increase in overall revenue to $1.31-billion, which was roughly in line with analyst estimates.

Profit fell 81 per cent to $133-million, down from $704-million in the same period last year when the company reported a $630-million gain on the sale of its Shaw Media business to Corus Entertainment Inc.

On the wireless side, Shaw’s Freedom Mobile business added just 20,000 new customers in the period, coming up short of analyst estimates for around 29,000.

Shaw had 1.1 million wireless subscribers by the end of May but said last week it wants to be much more ambitious, with Shaw president Jay Mehr stating the company wants to add “millions and millions and millions” of subscribers to its mobile business, which operates in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

His comments came after the company announced plans to sell its ViaWest Inc. U.S. data centre business for $1.675-billion (U.S.), acquire valuable new wireless airwaves from Quebecor Inc. for $430-million (Canadian) and invest $350-million putting some of that new spectrum to work in its network.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said the “highlight” of Shaw’s earnings report Wednesday “was the strong cable subscriber numbers which were not only up strongly year over year but also outperformed expectations.” He noted that on a conference call for Shaw’s second-quarter earnings, management predicted positive growth in TV customers, but analyst estimates had been lower.

“On the other hand, EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] came in a bit lighter than expected and wireless net [additions] were soft as well,” Mr. Galappatthige added.

Freedom Mobile has made recent upgrades to improve its service, but there are still only nine handsets that work on its new LTE (fourth-generation) network. Mr. Galappatthige said handset availability “is likely to have been a limiting factor” to wireless growth in the third quarter but that the market expects more progress by the end of this year.

Report Typo/Error