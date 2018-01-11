Shaw falls short of forecasts as wireless gains offset cable TV weakness

Shaw Communications Inc. reported first-quarter financial results just below analyst expectations as momentum at its wireless business helped offset weaker numbers on cable television.

The Calgary-based company said Thursday it added 34,310 new customers at its Freedom Mobile division in the first quarter of its fiscal year. That was just ahead of analyst estimates and up from just 9,000 this time last year.

Freedom launched attractive mobile data plans – dubbed "Big Gig" and offering 10 GB of data for just $50 per month – in mid-October. The carrier also launched the iPhone and has been upgrading its network and re-purposing certain airwaves to make it compatible with a wide range of older smartphones, which makes it more appealing to bring-your-own-device (BYOD customers).

The moves eventually prompted a response from the Big Three national carriers, who offered steeply discounted promotions, of $60 for 10 GB per month, over a period of several days in the December holiday shopping period. However, the effects of that competitive activity – as well as the iPhone launch and changes to its network – are not captured in Freedom's first quarter numbers as the period ended Nov. 30.

Shaw said revenue at its wireless business grew by 27 per cent to $175-million in the quarter while overall sales at the company were up by 2.7 per cent to $1.25-billion, just missing consensus analyst forecasts of $1.26-billion.

Profit increased by 28 per cent to $114-million in the period, with Shaw attributing the gain in part to a non-operating loss that was recorded in the comparable period last year. The company reported earnings per share of 22 cents, up from 18 cents this time last year.

Operating income before restructuring and amortization costs declined by 4.6 per cent to $481-million, falling short of analyst estimates of $495-million.

For Shaw's wired services – which include residential and business internet – the company said revenue declined by 0.4 per cent to $1.08-billion.

After a few quarters of gains on cable customers following the launch of its internet-based television platform BlueSky (which it licenses from Comcast Corp.), Shaw pulled back on promotions and lost 18,713 cable subscribers in the first quarter. It added 17,200 internet customers.

Analysts said the wireless numbers were encouraging but were disappointed by the company's performance on cable.

"We believe that decreased promotional activity is behind the weak TV subscriber numbers, but the numbers are still a disappointment given the relatively recent rollout of the [BlueSky] platform," Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said Thursday.