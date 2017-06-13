Shaw Communications Inc. is making a bigger push into the wireless business, selling its U.S. data centre operations for $1.675-billion (U.S.) or roughly $2.3-billion and using some of its profit from the sale to acquire valuable airwaves from Quebecor Inc. for $430-million.

Calgary-based Shaw said Tuesday morning that the moves will allow it to “significantly enhance its wireless network capabilities” and offer Canadians more competition.

Shaw bought startup carrier Wind Mobile last year and rebranded the division Freedom Mobile in November at the same time as it began launching LTE (fourth-generation) cellular service. But Freedom Mobile has never had any low-frequency airwaves, the type of spectrum that is crucial for travelling long distances and penetrating buildings.

In the deal with Quebecor, which still requires government approval, Shaw will pick up spectrum in the 700-megahertz frequency band that covers British Columbia, Alberta and Southern Ontario. It will also acquire licences in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto for higher-band 2,500-MHz spectrum, which is useful because it can handle more wireless data.

“Today represents another important milestone regarding our commitment of becoming Canada’s leading connectivity provider,” CEO Brad Shaw said in a statement. “We believe that both transactions are optimizing the value and strategic positioning of our portfolio of assets and will generate long term benefits.”

The transactions will help Shaw reduce its debt leverage, freeing up more flexibility to invest in improving its wireless networks. The company’s stock was up about 2.8 per cent or 80 cents (Canadian) to $29.34 at midday on Tuesday. Shares in the Big Three national carriers, Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. – which could now face a stronger competitor in Shaw – were all down slightly when the market opened.

Shaw is selling its Colorado-based data centre business ViaWest Inc. for $1.675-billion (U.S.) to Peak 10 Holding Corp. a portfolio company of San Francisco-based private investment firm GI Parnters. Shaw acquired ViaWest in 2014 for $1.2-billion (U.S.) and said Tuesday that after repaying ViaWest’s debt and credit facilities associated with the original purchase, it expects to see $900-million (Canadian) in cash proceeds from the transaction.

Analysts had been calling for Shaw to sell ViaWest for some time, arguing it is not core to Shaw’s Canadian telecommunications business and that recent sales of similar operations in the U.S. – where the data centre market is consolidating – suggested Shaw could get a good price for it.

“In our view, the sale makes sense for Shaw since synergies with ViaWest were limited given the latter’s footprint is mainly in the U.S.,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi. “We believe this transaction should allow Shaw to redeploy cash where it is needed: wireless.”

He said he sees the price Shaw will pay Quebecor for the spectrum as “reasonable” and expects government approval will not be a major hurdle as “regulators likely favoured Shaw as an acquirer of the spectrum versus an incumbent.”

Report Typo/Error