Shaw Communications Inc. says its deals to sell off a data-centre business and acquire much-needed mobile airwaves prove that its wireless ambitions go beyond simply buying and running Wind Mobile, a scrappy startup with a small share of the market.

The Calgary-based cable operator announced a series of transactions this week that will see it sell Colorado-based ViaWest Inc. for $1.675-billion (U.S.) and purchase a treasure chest of spectrum licences for $430-million (Canadian) from Quebecor Inc., a fellow new entrant in the wireless game that also hopes to benefit from Shaw’s push.

Report Typo/Error