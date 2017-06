Container-ship company Hapag-Lloyd AG is fresh off its acquisition of a Middle Eastern line, but the head of the German shipowner’s Canadian division says the crisis that claimed eight big carriers is slow to end.

Demand for container shipping has risen by about 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year after a flat 2016, but there are still too many ships on the oceans, says Wolfgang Schoch, managing director of Hapag-Lloyd Canada.

