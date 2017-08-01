Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, center wearing hat, is celebrated as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, marking the Canadian company's IPO, Thursday, May 21, 2015. (Richard Drew/AP)
Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, center wearing hat, is celebrated as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, marking the Canadian company's IPO, Thursday, May 21, 2015. (Richard Drew/AP)

Shopify beats estimates as revenue jumps 75% Add to ...

Sean Silcoff

Ottawa — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s leading emerging software success story Shopify Inc. continues to surpass expectations.

The Ottawa-based provider of software to help retailers run their businesses said Tuesday it generated $151.7-million (U.S.) in revenue in its second quarter, up 75 per cent over the same period a year ago, and posted an adjusted net loss of $1.1-million, or 1 cent per share. Analysts on average had expected revenues of $144.3-million and a 7 cent operating loss, respectively.

“The fundamental shift in retail toward multi-channel and mobile, the ongoing adoption of Shopify by larger brands, and our continued focus on building out the market-leading platform for sellers all contributed to the strength of our results this past quarter,” said chief financial officer Russ Jones in a press release.

The company’s net loss widened to $14-million, or 15 cents per share, up from $8.4-million in the same period a year ago, but analysts focus on the company’s adjusted numbers.

Shopify shares were up five per cent in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which now has more than 500,000 merchant customers, said it is growing globally, as its 56 per cent growth in North America was far surpassed by its pace of expansion in Asia, South America and Africa.

Shopify, founded in 2004, has beaten analyst forecasts every quarter since it went public in May 2015. The company on Tuesday upped its forecast revenue for the year to between $642-million and $648-million, up from a $615-million to $630-million range.

Shopify also announced Mr. Jones, who joined in 2011, will retire next year.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

 
  • Shopify Inc
    $92.37
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 31 4:02 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular