Canada’s leading emerging software success story Shopify Inc. continues to surpass expectations.

The Ottawa-based provider of software to help retailers run their businesses said Tuesday it generated $151.7-million (U.S.) in revenue in its second quarter, up 75 per cent over the same period a year ago, and posted an adjusted net loss of $1.1-million, or 1 cent per share. Analysts on average had expected revenues of $144.3-million and a 7 cent operating loss, respectively.

“The fundamental shift in retail toward multi-channel and mobile, the ongoing adoption of Shopify by larger brands, and our continued focus on building out the market-leading platform for sellers all contributed to the strength of our results this past quarter,” said chief financial officer Russ Jones in a press release.

The company’s net loss widened to $14-million, or 15 cents per share, up from $8.4-million in the same period a year ago, but analysts focus on the company’s adjusted numbers.

Shopify shares were up five per cent in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which now has more than 500,000 merchant customers, said it is growing globally, as its 56 per cent growth in North America was far surpassed by its pace of expansion in Asia, South America and Africa.

Shopify, founded in 2004, has beaten analyst forecasts every quarter since it went public in May 2015. The company on Tuesday upped its forecast revenue for the year to between $642-million and $648-million, up from a $615-million to $630-million range.

Shopify also announced Mr. Jones, who joined in 2011, will retire next year.

