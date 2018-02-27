Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Aurora Cannabis

Licensed producer Aurora Cannabis has signed a deal to supply medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart.

The agreement is subject to Health Canada's approval of the pharmacy chain's application to dispense medical cannabis.

Aurora's products are expected to be sold online, as current Canadian regulations prohibit the sale of medical marijuana in pharmacy locations.

Shoppers Drug Mart's deal with Aurora comes after it recently signed similar deals with licensed medical marijuana producers Aphria, MedReleaf and Tilray.

The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. applied in October 2016 for a license to dispense medical marijuana.

Other pharmacies have also lined up similar supply agreements, such as deals between Maricann Group. and Lovell Drugs and CanniMed Therapeutics and PharmaChoice.