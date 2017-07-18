A wind-turbine-blade factory in southwestern Ontario that Siemens Canada Ltd. recently called “a key part of our global supply chain” will shut down early next year, leaving 340 employees in Tillsonburg, Ont. without work by early next year.

More than 200 employees would lose their jobs immediately, the company said.

Employees were called to an all-staff meeting Tuesday morning where company officials revealed the closure.

In a press release, Siemens said the closure was forced by the “global wind market undergoing dramatic changes, presenting increased competition and cost pressures.”

“This was a very difficult decision that was taken only after assessing all the options,” said David Hickey, chief executive of Siemens Wind Power Ltd. in Canada, in a press release. “We have a great team of employees at the plant who have produced quality work for the last six years, and we sincerely appreciate all their efforts. However, the harsh reality is that, in order to remain competitive, we must constantly evaluate our global manufacturing footprint. “

Siemens said that global competition has driven down prices by more than 66 per cent in the last seven years, and that the market had moved to larger blades than the Tillsonburg factory could build. The plant was built to manufacture blades for 2.3-megawatt turbines.

Demand had also declined in eastern Canada, the company said, and U.S. exports have been stifled by uncertainty around U.S. tax policy.

The Canadian wing of the German industrial conglomerate selected the 253,000-square-foot facility for a wind-turbine-blade manufacturing site in 2010 after Ontario’s Liberals signed a $7-billion deal with a Samsung Group-led consortium to develop a green-energy cluster in the province.

Siemens reported investing $20-million in the facility, which was to help Samsung and its partners fulfill a 600-megawatt wind-energy commitment.

Ontario now has more than 4,700 MW of installed wind capacity – the most in Canada, according to the Canadian Wind Energy Association. In 2016, the province began to pare back on renewable energy projects, cutting a second “large renewable procurement” plan in a bid to save the province and rate-payers billions.

In June, the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers said it had calculated that the province was over-producing wind energy – to the tune of $1-billion worth in 2016 alone.

Tillsonburg, home to 16,000 people, is 60 kilometres southeast of London, Ont.

