Simons opens its doors to outside investors for bigger push into e-commerce

La Maison Simons is in talks to bring in outside investors for the first time in its 178-year history as the Quebec City-based department store chain reshapes its strategy in an industry reeling from bankruptcies and shop closings.

The clothing retailer is in advanced discussions with a group of real estate and private equity investors to help finance a new national distribution centre, said Peter Simons, the company's chief executive. He said the closely held company, owned by the Simons family, decided to open up to other shareholders after concluding it did not have the resources to fund the $125-million project on its own. He hopes to strike a deal by mid-April.

Mr. Simons declined to name the members of the group, citing confidentiality agreements. But he said they are "smart money" investors that are sensitive to the company's storied history. Pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec could be in the mix although its recent investment track record suggests it would be more interested in the hard assets Simons owns than its retailing business, a source said.

"It's obviously a big cultural change for us as an organization," Mr. Simons said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

"I want to try to continue to hold onto the independence that's allowed us to make some unique choices that aren't so focused on the next quarter and with a much longer-term vision. You need long-term investors when you're building out brands and building e-commerce."

The oldest privately owned family business in the country, Simons is at the tail end of a $200-million westward expansion that began in 2012 when it opened its first store outside its home province.

Backed by the Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada, the company has added several stores in that time in its bid to build a national brand, including new outlets in Vancouver and Calgary. It now has 15 stores and will likely open one more, one store short of the initial target of 17 locations by 2019, Mr. Simons said.

"We're slowing down our interest in bricks-and-mortar right now" as the e-commerce side of the business grows, Mr. Simons said. The retailer's annual sales currently top $500-million and internet volumes should make up one-fifth of the total this year, he said. Despite paying its employees salaries that are higher than industry standards and offering benefits and pensions, Simons is profitable, he said.

Still, the company is not immune to the challenges affecting the Canadian retail sector.

Moves by Quebec, Ontario and Alberta to hike the minimum wage are cranking up the pressure on an industry already beset by massive upheaval from the failures of Sears Canada and HMV as well as restructuring taking place at other players such as Hudson's Bay Co.

As more consumerism moves online, e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com Inc. are shaking up the competitive landscape and leaving smaller players in their wake.

Mr. Simons has been among the loudest voices calling for the federal and provincial governments to subject foreign-based online retailers to the same tax regulations as local businesses.

"They're really pushing me, they're stretching me out to the limit," the CEO said of the changing business conditions. "It's forcing us to invest very aggressively. It's forcing us to change our financial structure [and bring in outside capital] to be able to make the investments because, in the end, it all rests on productivity."

The distribution centre Simons plans to build in Quebec City will be heavily automated, putting into practice the latest in robotics technology to speed up order processing, Mr. Simons said. He said he expects to hire about 200 additional people to staff it. Without the heavy automation, he would have needed more than 1,000 people – an impossibility given the city's tight labour market.

Taking on financial partners can change the world for companies, said Maureen Atkinson, a consultant with J.C. Williams Group in Toronto. Assuming Simons can maintain how it does business – particularly its strategy to create an experience for shoppers that goes well beyond just selling goods – it is well placed to succeed, she said.

"They're way ahead of other retailers in terms of doing that," Ms. Atkinson said. "They're perfecting their story where other retailers are just trying to get into it."

