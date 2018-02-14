 Skip to main content

Six marijuana companies announce deals to supply Quebec with cannabis

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on Nov. 5, 2017.

Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Six companies announced they have signed letters of intent with Quebec's liquor board to supply cannabis and related products.

The companies individually announced the deals with the Crown corporation, which is overseeing marijuana sales in the province through a subsidiary when it becomes legal later this year.

The Hydropothecary Corp., which is based in Quebec, will provide 20,000 kilograms of cannabis products in the first year of legalized recreational cannabis use through a full range of products.

Meanwhile, Aphria Inc. will provide up to 12,000 kilograms of products in the first year, including cannabis oils, other derivatives and several strains of high-quality dried cannabis flowers grown in Ontario and British Columbia.

Canopy Growth Corp. also announced a deal to provide 12,000 cannabis plants a year.

MedReleaf Corp. will supply the Quebec market with a minimum of 8,000 kilograms of cannabis products per year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. will provide 5,000 kilograms of cannabis per year, but no maximum limit has been set. The products will mainly come from its production sites in Quebec.

Tilray will provide the province with 5,000 kilograms of cannabis per year across a variety of brands.

Quebec expects to open 15 marijuana stores across the province this summer and will control sales online.

Ahead of marijuana legalization, traditional crops are being traded in for cannabis plants at Canadian greenhouses. The COO of legal pot producer Newstrike says crop turnover in the greenhouse industry is common. The Canadian Press
