Ski-Doo maker BRP reports drop in profit, raises dividend

The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que.

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

BRP Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a drop in profit for its latest quarter compared with a year ago as revenue also declined.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles says it will pay a quarterly dividend of nine cents per share, up a penny from its previous quarterly payment to shareholders.

The increase came as BRP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $115.2-million or $1.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

That compared with a profit of $136.6-million attributable to shareholders or $1.22 per diluted share a year earlier.

On a normalized basis, BRP said it earned 96 cents per diluted share compared with $1 per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company's fourth quarter totalled $1.26-billion, down from nearly $1.31-billion.

