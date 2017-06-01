BRP Inc. is instituting the first quarterly dividend in its history, preparing to buy back shares and raising its outlook for the current financial year.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and other recreational equipment says it will begin paying a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share starting in July.

The Quebec-based company says it also plans to buy back up to $350-million of its shares by the end of July.

The announcements come with BRP’s first-quarter results, which included an $18.5-million net loss or 17 cents per share.

BRP says the loss was mostly due to the impact of an unfavourable swing in currency rates.

On an adjusted basis, BRP had $28.3-million of normalized income or 25 cents per share with $956.2-million of revenue.

The company, based in Valcourt, Que., says it has raised its expectations for 2018 revenue, adjusted profit and spending.

