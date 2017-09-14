Report on Small Business newsletter: New Entrepreneurship page launches Monday

This Monday December 4th, The Globe and Mail is launching a new weekly Entrepreneurship page. It is part of an ambitious redesign of the entire print edition and will feature highlights of our coverage of the small business and startup sectors. The content will also appear online at globeandmail.com/smallbusiness - Sarah Efron, Globe and Mail Small Business Editor

U.S. tax reform could have repercussions for business owners in Canada

The proposed overhaul of the U.S. tax system is expected to benefit Canadian companies doing business south of the border. The U.S. Senate is set to start its consideration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act this week, after House Republicans passed it earlier this month. However, the legislation could also bring bad news for some business owners – Americans living in Canada who own Canadian corporations are worried they could be subject to massive tax bills. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Condo developers capitalize on rise of remote-working entrepreneurs

Being tied to a desk and chair isn't for Andrew Tischler. Nor is working in a coffee shop. So the 41-year-old Toronto-based entrepreneur spends his days working in restaurants, ordering food when hungry, hosting client meetings and retreating to his condo if he needs a bit more quiet. Full story



Liberals' passive-income tax changes could bring in $6-billion a year: watchdog

The Parliamentary Budget Officer says Ottawa's planned changes to passive income rules for small businesses will eventually raise up to $6-billion a year, but the spending watchdog supports the government's claim that only a very small percentage of small businesses will be affected. Full story

Canadian meal-kit leader Chefs Plate still eyeing IPO

The leader of Canada's fast-growing meal-kit delivery market is holding firm to plans to go public as early as next year, despite a choppy reception to a spate of rival offerings this year. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Quebec's finance minister says next budget will support small business

Supporting small and medium-sized businesses will be one of the main goals of Quebec's next provincial budget, Finance Minister Carlos Leitão told the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Thursday. Full story

Three startups that wowed Jack Ma and won Alibaba's backing

After hearing 600 pitches spanning from fintech and robotics to healthy aging, three startups will share US$3 million in backing from an entrepreneur's fund set up by billionaire Jack Ma. Full story

London restaurateur warns of fallout from hike of Ontario's minimum wage

The passage of a bill hiking Ontario's minimum wage has sparked warnings from a London restaurateur. Brace yourself for higher prices, smaller menus and fewer, more stressed-out staff, said Twee Brown, co-owner of a chain of 10 Asian restaurants including London's popular Ben Thanh. Full story