Ontario to cut red tape in broad strategy to help small businesses

The Ontario government is targeting red tape as it proposes wide-ranging changes to the provincial business environment amid growing uncertainty in its trade relationship with the United States. The eight-point strategy was presented to Premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet this week and is largely meant to help the province’s small businesses by making it harder for government to create new regulations, especially rules that would create expensive burdens or trade barriers. Full story

Tech companies need to stand up to the jerks in their midst

Outside of professional sports, few places celebrate the idea of innate genius as much as the tech industry. Ever since Steve Jobs pulled on a black turtleneck and grew a niche computer manufacturer into the world’s most valuable brand, tech CEOs have been out to hire only “wicked smart” people with IQs off the charts. Full story



My experience with online counselling inspired me to offer it to all our entrepreneurs

There’s a misconception that people who are Type-A personalities and successful are free from mental health challenges. If a person has a busy, fulfilling life and looks accomplished and happy, they must not struggle with mental health issues. Full story



As summer nears, Canadians warm up to the ‘pop-up patio’

This summer, many Canadians will have a chance to enjoy a cold beverage on one of the new “pop-up patios” that are cropping up on urban parking spaces across the country. In some cities, officials have made it easier for business owners to convert parking spaces into patios, while in other places such as Toronto, business owners face complicated approval processes that can deter them from setting up their own summertime havens on the street. Full story



Thanks to Canada 150, the fireworks business is booming

Boosted by the ripple effects from $500-million in federal funding for Canada’s 150th birthday, Canada’s firework sector is anticipating booming sales this year. Full story



Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton gives his three tips for entrepreneurs

Globe and Mail Small Business Summit speaker Bruce Linton gives his tips for budding business owners. Watch the video



More small business news from around the web



Why cyberattacks could be a boon for Ontario startups

Cybersecurity is a growing concern for governments, businesses, and internet users around the world. Last week, notably, the WannaCry ransomware attack — which encrypted files on target devices and forced users to pay $300 or more to have them restored— hit an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries, infecting major systems such as the U.K.’s National Health Service and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn railway. Some experts believe this will be just the first in a series of similar attacks. Full story



Montreal Founder Institute launches a map of city's startup resources

The Montreal Startup Ecosystem Canvas, created by Montreal’s Founder Institute and local tech leader Sergio Escobar, lists a variety of resources available for entrepreneurs for every stage of their startup journey. The list spans from the idea and launch stage, all the way to growth stage. The list also includes resources for startups looking for talent or local employers, as well as a list of startup evangelists. Full story



How Montreal aims to become a world centre of artificial intelligence

It might seem like an ambitious goal, but key players in Montreal’s rapidly growing artificial-intelligence sector are intent on transforming the city into a Silicon Valley of AI. Certainly, the flurry of activity these days indicates that AI in the city is on a roll. Impressive amounts of cash have been flowing into academia, public-private partnerships, research labs and startups active in AI in the Montreal area. Full story



Home alone? Dealing with the solitude of self-employment

Working from home has plenty of perks – you can work in your underwear, go for a nap anytime you like and showering is optional. But the freedom of having only yourself to answer to and no one to see you all day, apart from maybe the cat, has downsides – the most pernicious to your health being the potential for loneliness to set in. Full story



Compiled by Sarah Efren

