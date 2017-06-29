Why my first customer was a dream customer (and not just because I married her)



Donna rarely called me with good news. She was Vidyard’s very first customer. Back in 2010, we launched a software platform to help businesses manage their online videos, but it was far from perfect. Its many flaws kept her dialling us for customer and technical support. She didn’t realize we were a three-person skeleton outfit. At the time, our company’s 1-800 numbers all got routed to my cell phone.

Startup gurus tell budding entrepreneurs to ship out a minimal viable product – one just functional enough to entice people to use it and and provide feedback for improvements. That’s good advice, provided you can find a customer who actually cares enough to tell you what’s working and what isn’t. In my case, I was fortunate enough to find that customer. Donna changed the trajectory of my business. As luck would have it, she also changed my life.

At that time, she was director of customer operations for a human-resources software company that hoped to use more video as part of its marketing. Donna was deadly serious about getting our product to work for her, and because it didn’t, she sent us a steady stream of support tickets and phone calls. Full story



Rules change for Canada-Ontario Job Grant program



Since its 2014 inception, the joint federal-provincial funding initiative has helped thousands of businesses access additional cash to support third-party training of their employees. Full story



Indigenous software-testing company offers skills and jobs in New Brunswick



Shawnee Polchis-Lanteigne went from working at a call centre in New Brunswick to a job in information technology. The career transition was made possible through a training program that helps Indigenous people get vital skills as software testers with a guaranteed job offer at the end. Full story



Five common mistakes companies make on T4s



When most employees receive their T4 slip, they focus on the tax hit and contributions to the Canada Pension Plan and employment insurance. Rarely do they check whether the employer made an error until an accountant catches it or they receive a notice from the Canada Revenue Agency. Full story



Halifax’s Springboard program turns academics into entrepreneurs



There’s an old saying that you can accomplish anything you want – so long as you don’t care who takes the credit. This is not just a powerful insight into human nature. It may also be the clue to solving Canada’s innovation problem. Full story



More small business news from around the web



Five things labour still wants from the Ontario government



This month, the Ontario government introduced Bill 148 — the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act 2017. It includes a $15 minimum wage to be implemented by 2019, equal pay for part-time and full-time workers doing the same job, and three hours’ pay for workers whose shifts get rescheduled on less than 48 hours’ notice. Full story



Hatchery startup builds exoskeletons to help children with disabilities walk



Few product tests are as emotional as the one Manmeet Maggu performed at his brother’s house near Delhi last summer. The U of T MBA student was watching as his eight-year-old nephew Praneit, who suffers from severe cerebral palsy, was hoisted into a robotic exoskeleton device built by his startup, Trexo Robotics. Full story



English-speaking immigrant entrepreneurs in Quebec face several obstacles: study



A new study suggests that English-speaking immigrants to Quebec have a harder time starting businesses than other groups — even though immigrants are more interested in starting businesses than people born in the province. Full story



'It was a great run': rebel grocer Pirate Joe's closes after lengthy legal battle



A rebel Canadian grocer dedicated to the unauthorized reselling of Trader Joe’s products has closed its doors, bringing an end to a five-year legal battle that pitted the one-man operation against one of the most popular grocery stores in the US. Full story



U.K bosses under fire for telling staff to vote Tory or risk losing jobs



Two company bosses have come under fire for telling staff to vote Conservative or risk losing their jobs, including one who described as “banter” a warning that “Labour voters will be made redundant first”. The GMB union branded John Brooker as Dickensian after he apparently told employees at his IT firm Storm Technologies to vote Conservative “if you value your job”. Full story

