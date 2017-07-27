The doctor is in (your pocket): Entrepreneurs bet on mobile medicine



A trip to the doctor’s office often means an experience rife with inconvenience. There’s the time off work, the commute, the parking. In the waiting room, you can’t help but study the people around you – their hacking coughs, dripping noses.

Even if your appointment is for something benign, such as a prescription renewal, you risk walking out with someone else’s flu bug along with your script.

How much money would you be willing to pay to avoid all of this and video chat with a doctor on your mobile phone while in your living room or at your desk over lunch? Full story



Common tax mistakes for small businesses



Business owners need to go through their books monthly or quarterly, said Blake Griffith, an advisor with Sun Life Financial in Calgary. “Ensure you are understanding your yearly earnings position, your key revenue and expense trends, and that you are putting enough away for tax time.” Full story



Why you should launch a brand, not a product



Contrary to what many entrepreneurs may think, a product is not a brand. Many companies just starting out launch products -- a new innovation or new way replacing the old way, assuming there is an old way. Here is where they’ve gone wrong before they’ve even left the gates: They should have launched a brand. Full story



Women-led U.S. startups attract just fraction of venture money



Promising startups in the United States receive a shred of the billions of dollars investors pump into them when led by women, a major study found on Tuesday. Full story



More small business news from around the web



What the new ‘income sprinkling’ rules mean for tax planning



Small business owners, including incorporated professionals such as doctors, lawyers, accountants and others, will likely face a higher tax bill in the years ahead as a result of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s announcement this week targeting several common, and until now, perfectly legal, tax strategies used in conjunction with private corporations. Full story



Ontario businesses want corporate tax cut to offset $15 minimum wage



Ontario business groups are now asking the provincial government to cut corporate and small business tax rates if the minimum wage is increased as the Liberals propose, CBC News has learned. Full story



Pando's Sarah Lacy explains why "toxic masculinity" pervades Silicon Valley



The Silicon Valley bro culture bubble has burst, and Sarah Lacy wants you to know it. Award-winning journalist, founder of PandoDaily, and former senior editor at TechCrunch, Lacy has been reporting on the Silicon Valley tech scene for more than fifteen years. She has written two critically-acclaimed books about it. Full story



Energy rebate program slow to bring discount promises to light, businesses say



A government program to encourage Alberta businesses, non-profits and institutions to replace energy inefficient lights and heating has brought some suppliers’ sales to a standstill. Full story

