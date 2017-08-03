Ottawa seeks to attract foreign talent by making Start-up Visa Program permanent



The federal government is moving to entrench an immigration pilot project known as the Start-up Visa Program, which offers permanent residency to foreign entrepreneurs who agree to bring their companies to Canada.

“Our government’s innovation and skills plan has identified the nurturing of entrepreneurship and the growth of startups as vitally important to Canada’s economy, making the Start-up Visa Program permanent supports this very agenda,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, during the announcement Friday at a small event at Ryerson University’s DMZ in Toronto, a startup business hub.

Started in 2013 under the Harper government, the Start-up Visa Program was set to expire in 2018, but will now remain a part of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) policy. Full story.



This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Report on Small Business and all Globe newsletters here. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.



NEW Get the new Evening Update newsletter, a summary of the day's headlines put together by Globe editors, or the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up for them here.



Ottawa’s new tax measures unfairly target many doctors



In the March, 2017, federal budget, Finance Minister Bill Morneau vowed to close loopholes that were allowing the wealthy to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. Full story



How to make a success of succession when passing on the family business



Growing up, Roland Chan never expected to take over his father’s insurance business. “My father and I always discussed business, but never really talked about a transfer of leadership or ownership of his,” Mr. Chan says. Full story



Strategic partnerships can be a game changer for your small business

As a small business, one thing you can do to rapidly grow your brand is to seek out strategic partnerships with like-minded larger businesses – particularly those that share commonalities and target markets, but which are not direct competitors. Full story



500 Startups Canada shutting down amid troubles at Silicon Valley parent



The Canadian arm of scandal-plagued U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups is suspending operations, the latest fallout of Silicon Valley’s ongoing reckoning with its systemic sexism and sexual harrassment issues. Full story



Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley



The bloom is off seed funding, the business of providing money to brand-new startups, as investors take a more measured approach to financing emerging U.S. technology companies. Full story



What Richard Branson learned from his seven biggest failures



Billionaire Richard Branson owns so many businesses he’s said that he has a hard time keeping track of them all. Worth more than $5 billion, he’s been knighted by the British government for his services to entrepreneurship and has a well-earned reputation for success. Full story



More small business news from around the web



As Amazon’s influence grows, marketers scramble to tailor strategies



Amazon’s rapidly expanding influence on a wide portion of the American public has become impossible to ignore — and it is giving rise to a whole new side of the advertising industry. Full story



How the self-storage business is evolving for Canada’s urban future



A new wave of companies are looking to sell consumers more than a storage locker, with event spaces, on-demand delivery services and more Full story



Beyond 'mommy guilt': Why the meal kit business is increasingly on our menu



Food is the only retail category that hasn’t undergone an e-commerce revolution — that may be about to change Full story



Coming to a wedding near you: marijuana bouquets, party favours and bud bars



And it might make all the speeches seem funnier ... Full story

Report Typo/Error