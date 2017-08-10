It’s human skills – not technical skills – that we need the most in today’s work force



We are living in a fourth industrial revolution – millions of jobs in sectors as diverse as transportation, manufacturing, and retail have the potential of being automated. A recent report by the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship indicated that nearly 42 per cent of jobs are at risk.

In the wake of these changes, the skills that Canadians require to have successful careers are rapidly changing, and Canadian workers will need to adapt to stay ahead of the curve. Increasingly, attributes such as critical thinking, communication and emotional intelligence, all of which are often described as soft skills, are critical for career success.

Consequently, Canadians need to focus on developing not just technical skills (coding, engineering, data science, and others), but also essential soft – or what I will refer to later as human – skills. Full story



Three ways to raise your kids to solve problems like an entrepreneur



As every parent knows all too well, parenting doesn't come with a handbook. We all just do our best to find the line between protecting our kids and letting them learn from their own experiences. Unfortunately, many well-intentioned parents err too far on the side of caution when their children come up against difficulties. Rather than encourage their young ones to think through conflicts on their own, they rush to solve the problems for them. Full story



Strategic partnerships can be a game changer for your small business



Google, Facebook, Pfizer, Sony – it can be hard to compete with the giants in any industry. They have instant brand recognition, seemingly bottomless resources, and a wide breadth of expertise and experience. But while most startups view their larger counterparts as competition, smart entrepreneurs look at the Goliaths to identify opportunities to work together. Full story



How to make a success of succession when passing on the family business



Growing up, Roland Chan never expected to take over his father’s insurance business. “My father and I always discussed business, but never really talked about a transfer of leadership or ownership of his,” Mr. Chan says. Full story



More small business news from around the web



Duty-free online shopping emerges as flashpoint in NAFTA negotiations



A U.S. proposal for Mexico and Canada to vastly raise the value of online purchases that can be imported duty-free from stores like Amazon.com and eBay is emerging as a flashpoint in an upcoming renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal. Full story



Edmonton custom footwear retailer Poppy Barley opens first full-time store



Popular Edmonton custom footwear company Poppy Barley walks into the world of brick-and-mortar retailing Thursday when it unveils its first stand-alone store at Southgate Centre. Full story



Stop saying yes to everything: how to set boundaries for your business



Get paid on time, take a day before responding to emails, and say no to clients who aren’t a good fit – clear boundaries can help you succeed Full story



Fancy launching the next Starbucks? Here's how to franchise your business



When you think of franchises, the likes of McDonald’s, Starbucks or Domino’s Pizza might spring to mind. But along with these global giants there are lots of lesser known home-grown firms successfully expanding around the country and the world. Full story



Choco Café nears bitter end, announces closure on Monday



Choco Café employees lost their jobs Monday as the six-year-old business winds down operations ahead of its pending closure at the end of August. Full story

