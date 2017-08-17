Hello Report on Small Business subscribers,

Rising costs, higher taxes have owners ‘feeling the brunt’ of what some call a war on small business



There is growing angst among small-business owners across the country as they feel the combined blows of rising costs and a government tax squeeze.

Andrew Violi, president and co-owner of Mellow Walk, a Toronto-based manufacturer of safety footwear, said many entrepreneurs are upset with what his business partner calls the war on small business being waged across Canada these days.

"It feels that way for a lot of business people … All of these costs, whether it's hydro, minimum wage, limiting our ability to set up corporations, impact on our profitability and therefore impact on our viability as businesses," Mr. Violi said. Full story



Entrepreneurs bet Canada will be a leader in marijuana technology



During a gold rush, there's often as much money to be made selling picks and shovels as digging in the dirt. One year out from the legalization of recreational marijuana, a number of Canadian companies are betting that this logic holds true for the country's cannabis rush. Full story



How to avoid burnout in a high-stress environment



Burnout seems like a colloquial term for feeling tired or temporarily feeling disinterested in your job. And that doesn't sound so bad. But in fact burnout is a real and serious phenomenon among entrepreneurs. Full story



Planned labour reforms 'too much, too soon,' Ontario business coalition says



The Ontario government's plan for major labour reforms would have significant side effects that would put 185,000 jobs at risk, a coalition of business groups said on Monday in releasing part of its analysis on the proposed legislation. Full story



Property-tax hikes prompt Yonge Street's small businesses to consider closing



George Giaouris is considering shutting down his Toronto business, Northbound Leather Ltd., after 30 years because of a devastating setback: After paying $4,000 per month in property taxes for 2016, Mr. Giaouris, 54, is now being asked to pay double that. Full story



Your startup is overvalued



VC is a funny business. No other form of investing would tolerate the failure rate that is accepted in VC where (if you’re lucky) 1 out 10 investments is a home run, perhaps 3 return capital and the rest more or less fail. Full story



'It's leading to burnout,' Vernon business owner says of local labour shortage

Lisa Gallie used to get 50 to 70 resumes when she advertised a job opening at her Vernon business. Nowadays, she gets one, maybe two. Gallie, the owner of Big Sun Beachwear and Tanning, says this is the first time in 23 years of business she’s had to reduce the store’s hours due to a widespread labour shortage in the region. Full story



Toronto, Mississaugas working to create Indigenous district downtown

Mississauga New Credit First Nation Chief R. Stacey Laforme and his council, along with Toronto Centre-Rosedale Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, are working together with Indigenous communities and with the help of the federal government to create an Indigenous district right through downtown Toronto. Full story



Small businesses split over Republican health plans

Small-business owners have been some of the most vocal opponents of the Affordable Care Act. One trade group fought the overhaul all the way to the Supreme Court. But for many solo entrepreneurs and freelancers, the seeming collapse of the Senate’s efforts to repeal and replace the law came as a relief. Full story

