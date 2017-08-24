How much will Morneau’s proposed tax changes cost small business? We do the math.



Accountants are busy crunching the numbers for small-business clients who may be affected by Ottawa's proposals to close loopholes these companies use to lower their tax bills.

The Liberal government is looking to remove what it sees as a financial advantage people with corporations have compared with salaried employees. Business owners argue the suggested moves are unfair and could have wide-sweeping consequences on their ability to expand their businesses, not to mention their own retirement goals.

The Globe and Mail asked financial experts to provide before-and-after scenarios of three of Ottawa's proposed changes, including using corporations for so-called "income sprinkling" among family members; reducing the lifetime capital-gains allowance for a family; and so-called "passive" investment income, where a business owner invests money they don't need right away in their corporation, at a lower tax rate, instead of taking it out as personal income, at a higher tax rate, and investing it. Full story (Globe subscribers)



The Liberals will only weaken the middle class if they proceed with proposed tax changes



I'd like to share the story of a good friend of mine. It's a Canadian success story. What is happening to his family, and others like them, should concern all of us. Full story



How to build a network, one friend at a time



Your network is your net worth. You've likely heard this cliché bounced around as gospel, usually from people who are well established and have been able to leverage their connections to expand their business.You've also likely gone to an event and met that one person whose sole purpose seems to be introducing himself to everyone, giving out his card to anyone nearby and then moving on to the next batch of humans. Full story



Alberta challenges ruling that says its beer tax violates trade rules



Alberta is challenging a ruling that found its incentive program on beer sales violates interprovincial free-trade obligations. Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the government is appealing last month's decision by a national internal trade panel. Full story



Caveat exporter: Canadian companies selling via Alibaba face big challenges



In January, shortly before Donald Trump's inauguration, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma met the president-elect and made a splashy promise: Mr. Ma's e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., would create one million jobs in the United States by helping the United States' small businesses export to China. Full story



Ottawa weighs employing ‘social procurement’ plan to support women, minorities



The Liberal government is thinking about using its massive purchasing power to support women in business. Full story



Mapping feminist enterprise in Toronto



Mellisa Shaddick and Christine Gresham were frustrated that they couldn’t find a woman-identified bike mechanic in Toronto. This set off an entrepreneurial “click” and they devised a better way to find goods and services from feminist entrepreneurs in the city. Full story



Are small businesses prepared for the LRT in Mississauga?



The mayors of both Mississauga and Brampton laud construction of the Hurontario LRT as an important development for sustainable transit as both cities grow. The 20 kilometers of dedicated rapid transit through the Hurontario corridor would further link the two cities physically and economically, with 22 stops between Port Credit Go Station in Mississauga and Gateway Terminal in southern Brampton. The idea is to cut travel times and reduce congestion across the GTHA. Full story



Longer is better and don't invent words: picking the right name for your business



While logos are highly visible, the verbal and written element of branding gets a lot less attention. Full story



New policy allows Alberta farmers’ markets sell beer and spirits



A new policy introduced on August 15 approved the sale of beer and spirits at these venues, but just because it’s allowed now doesn’t mean you’ll find them there right away. Full story

