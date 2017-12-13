Report on Small Business newsletter: Calgary’s recession-battered businesses feeling cautiously optimistic

Calgary's recession-battered businesses feeling cautiously optimistic

Megan Szanik, proprietor of the fashion boutiques Espy Experience in Calgary and Canadian Fashion Xperience in Banff, is noticing a marked shift this holiday season.

Last year, amid the prolonged slowdown in the energy sector, companies went without Christmas parties, and recession-weary Calgary consumers barely touched Espy's party dresses. This year, people are back buying those dresses. It's a small but sure sign the economy is picking up, Ms. Szanik says.

"There seems to be a loosening up of purse strings. There's just a general air of 'we're doing better.'" Full story

Morneau clarifies small-business tax changes as senators blast plan

The federal government has released a host of new technical tax guidelines for small business owners that will take effect Jan. 1, just as a Senate committee is urging Finance Minister Bill Morneau to scrap the plan entirely. Full story

Hydroponics companies expecting a flood of customers after marijuana is legalized

In October, marijuana industry heavy hitter Aurora Cannabis Inc. spent $3.85-million to acquire BC Northern Lights Enterprises Ltd., a Vancouver-based company that manufactures refrigerator-sized "grow boxes." The miniature nurseries, loaded up with high-powered lights, ventilation systems and hydroponics equipment, are designed to hold four to 18 marijuana plants and made specifically for the home-growing market. Full story

Tech firms drive office-space crunch in downtown Toronto

Tech companies of all sizes are clamouring for office space in downtown Toronto, exacerbating supply shortages and rental prices in an overheated property market. The lack of room has spurred multiple offers and made it harder for companies to grow their businesses. Full story

The chefs in the hall

When chef Paul Marshall and his business partner, Jim Shelton, stood in Toronto's underground PATH last March, they felt like they'd stumbled on a gold mine. The two watched in awe at the constant stream of office workers – tens of thousands of hungry people buying their lunches, before, in Mr. Shelton's words, lining up again for "a $9 juice." The important business decision they were mulling was made. Full story

Intelex's ultimate mission: Help stop global warming

Most businesses today know they need a digital strategy to help them grow, but Mark Jaine remembers when he lugged the strategy for Intelex Technologies Inc. in his car. Full story

After 23 years Black Tomato to shutter; owner blames minimum wage hike

It's black days for the Black Tomato, and owner Pete Besserer puts the blame squarely on Ontario's higher minimum wage, which takes effect Jan. 1. Full story

Vancouver mulls 'legacy business' label to maintain neighbourhood character

It's a common Vancouver narrative: old, affordable housing is replaced with shiny new condos, squeezing out longtime residents and eroding neighbourhood character. Full story

Minimum wage needs to be increased with caution, says board of trade

The Burnaby business community is warning against increasing B.C.'s minimum wage too fast. Businesses want to see increases to the minimum wage made regularly over a period of several years, according to a report released last week by the Burnaby Board of Trade. Full story

Fredericton Entrepreneurs Relaunch The Hartt Shoe Company

Andrew Bedford was on Facebook a couple of years ago when he came upon a photo and a post about a man's 45-year-old, shearling-lined leather Hartt boots.

"He'd been wearing those boots every day of winter for 45 years and that really struck a chord with me," says Bedford. "From that moment on, I was like, 'oh my God, this brand is amazing.' " Full story

The Canadian tech startups that could be the next billion-dollar breakouts

Canada's tech ecosystem is in rare form, with companies regularly raising nine-figure amounts from investors, and lots of young firms overcoming early challenges to rapidly grow revenue and head count. Full story