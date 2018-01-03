Report on Small Business newsletter: A miracle on Main Street

A miracle on Main Street

Every day, main street businesses across the country shutter their doors, falling victim to the tremendous pressures of competition, globalization and technological change. Yet despite it all, a crew of hardy business owners manages to beat the odds and stay open. From Halifax to Vancouver, we spoke with the owners of some of these businesses – a bakery, a seed store, a barbershop, and more – to learn how they've managed to thrive, decade after decade. Full story

Small business owners brace for impact as Ontario minimum-wage hike takes effect

Toronto restaurant owner Monte Wan has spent weeks preparing for the impact of new workplace laws that take effect across Ontario on Jan. 1 – and which bring higher wages for his staff and higher prices on his menu. The moves come after the Ontario government recently passed legislation to increase the minimum wage by 20.7 per cent to $14 an hour, alongside other workplace requirements around scheduling, equal pay and vacation time. Full story

New tools permit tax cuts for Alberta small businesses but impact unclear yet

Starting in January, cities and towns in Alberta will have more power to offer tax relief to small businesses, many of which are bearing the brunt of shifting tax burdens or still struggling in the aftermath of the economic downturn. Full story

Alberta's small businesses chafe under new labour laws

Small-business advocates in Alberta are raising concerns about new provincial employment standards that take effect on Jan. 1, rules they say will bring added costs and regulatory burdens to businesses. Full story

B.C. furniture maker finds success by embracing e-commerce full tilt

When the e-commerce model came to the world of retailing a decade ago, Prepac Manufacturing Ltd. was ready. The Delta, B.C., company makes ready-to-assemble, or "flat pack," furniture. It started in 1979 selling basic wood shelving and utility cabinets through home-improvement stores such as Beaver Lumber and Rona. Full story

Yellowknife's Stitch'in Gwich'in finds success in sewing machine repair business

Roger Fraser knew he'd be busy when he opened his sewing machine repair business in Yellowknife last January; afterall, Stitch'in Gwich'in Sewing Machine Repair and Sales was — and remains — the only business of its kind in town. Full story

N.L. should bring in more foreign entrepreneurs, says St. John's Board of Trade

Board chair Dorothy Keating said while the provincial government has taken some steps toward attracting new immigrants, the board would like to see the creation of an entrepreneur category to its immigrant nominee program so that the province can bring in business owners from other countries. Full story

'Now people don't need us:' Legalized pot leaves local head shops with hazy future

After decades of trailblazing cannabis-related retail — often under police scrutiny — Calgary head shops say legal recreational marijuana offers them a hazy future. Full story

Taxed to death: How Vancouver's small businesses are falling victim to soaring property tax

After 33 years, life is no longer sweet at Chocolate Mousse Kitchenware. The long-established, popular West End store is facing closure after its annual property tax almost doubled to around $130,000. Full story