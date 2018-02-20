Report on Small Business Newsletter: Holiday pay changes have Ontario employers scratching their heads

Holiday pay changes have Ontario employers scratching their heads

As employees across Ontario enjoy the Family Day holiday, some employers are scratching their heads at new provincial public holiday pay calculations that will boost the amount paid to some casual employees. For some businesses with a large part-time work force, the changes mean that during some months they will pay more in additional holiday pay than they'll fork over to the recent minimum-wage increase. Full story

Australia pays fast-food workers $20 an hour and the sky hasn't fallen

Australia and Canada share much in common, but one striking point of difference is the minimum wage. While Canada has been engulfed in a debate around the minimum wage in recent months, it's a given in Australia that a barista making your latte or a fast-food worker serving your burger is earning at least $20 an hour. Full story

CRA cracks down on undeclared tips for restaurant and bar staff

A surge of tax audits of staff at a prominent Prince Edward Island hospitality group illustrates the growing efficiency of the Canada Revenue Agency's tools for tackling formerly hard-to-pin down tip income and the growing risk to those who don't declare it. Full story

Once skeptics, angel investors warm to emerging cannabis sector

A growing number of Canadian angel investors are betting on the future of cannabis as stigma around investing in the industry fades ahead of legalization plans later this year. Full story

Business groups urge Morneau to drop small-business tax changes, respond to U.S. cuts

Corporate Canada is mounting a last-minute push urging Ottawa to abandon plans for further changes to small-business taxes and to reduce Canadian taxes in response to major cuts in the United States. Full story

Canadian firm brings storytelling magic to Lego headquarters in Denmark

Playing with Lego at the Lego House isn't just play. It's about experience. The Lego House in Billund, Denmark (the hometown of the Lego Group), has room after Lego-filled room of "great experiences," as Soren Holm, Lego House's head of experience, noted. The companies who designed the attraction "deliver experiences, and deliver individual parts to the experience." It is, in fact, an "experience centre." Full story

Nowadays 'River of Booze' flows legitimately from Canada

As far as international trade routes go, the approximately 800 metres of water that separates Windsor, Ont., from its American neighbour, Detroit, might be among the more storied. Full story

What to do when your company reaches the size tipping point

As it grows quickly into a mid-sized company that specializes in data collection for clients, Delvinia Interactive Inc. has found the need to make a few important decisions to position it to deal with the challenges that come along with growth. Full story

Startup harnesses Calgary taxis for deliveries

Meraki is one of the first companies in Calgary teaming up with British-based company Lineten, which partners with taxi companies to provide same-day delivery service. Full story

Ontario launches new services for small businesses

Small Business Access is a new, single point of access to government services. The new resource will help entrepreneurs with hiring and training incentives and as well as information on permits or how to expand their business globally. Full story

Indigenous business conference inspires female entrepreneurs

Bonnie Pasap and Becca Bigeagle are both aspiring makeup artists, looking for the tools to take their business to the next level. On Thursday, Pasap and Bigeagle were at the Aboriginal Women's Business Entrepreneurship Network (AWBEN) conference at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre. Full story