Report on Small Business Newsletter: New parental-leave rules pose challenges for small businesses

The federal government has rolled back many of its original proposed tax changes for small business, but there will still be potential tax hits for companies using certain income splitting strategies and those with large amounts of passive income. I'm curious if business owners still have concerns over these issues. Drop me a line and let me know your thoughts. I'm at sefron@globeandmail.com - Sarah Efron, Globe and Mail small business editor

New parental-leave rules for fathers pose challenges for small businesses

Small-business owners are open to the new parental-leave rules that will encourage dads to take up to five weeks off with their newborns, but worry it could be difficult to cover the short-term staffing gap. Full story

Story continues below advertisement

Retailers fight for lower credit-card fees as business group strikes deal

Retailers and other businesses are pushing for lower fees from major credit-card companies amid a long standing battle over what many merchants say are inflated Canadian rates. Full story

Unpaid invoices are causing costly problems for businesses

To grow our thought economy and foster innovative startups, we need greater accountability. It's the cornerstone of any relationship, yet there is no mechanism in Canada, outside the courts, for businesses to hold one another to account. Full story

Weekend vandalism in Hamilton was anti-gentrification act, blogger writes

An anonymous anarchist blogger who claimed to have taken part in a vandalism rampage in Hamilton says frustration with gentrification in the city is the motive behind the group's violence. Full story

Ontario takes aim at gender wage gap with pay transparency bill

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates for gender equity praised Ontario legislation that will require greater transparency of salaries and other new rules as a necessary step toward closing the stubbornly large wage gap between women and men. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Toronto restaurant-software startup TouchBistro scores key U.S. deal with JPMorgan Chase

Toronto restaurant point-of-sale software provider TouchBistro Inc. has scored a key deal to market its services to restaurants through U.S. banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. Full story

Smart thermostat powerhouse ecobee raises $80-million

One of Canada's emerging technology stars, ecobee Inc., has raised $80-million in a venture financing to continue growing its smart thermostat business – and expects to raise roughly $50-million more within the next two months to fund its goal of reaching $1-billion in sales by 2020. Full story (for subscribers)

What the new RDTOH rule means for business owners

Story continues below advertisement

Business owners received greater clarity from the feds this week on proposed rules for passive investment income. Full story

Post-budget passive income strategies

It's what small business owners have been waiting for ever since the federal government released its July proposals: clarity on how passive income will be treated. Full story