Report on Small Business Newsletter: Canadian footwear company Fluevog prepares for life without founder

Canadian footwear company Fluevog prepares for life without founder

For John Fluevog, the iconoclast designer of his namesake footwear, shoes have always been about entertainment.

Walk into the Fluevog flagship store on Water Street in Vancouver and the shoes on display feel like a party, a kaleidoscope of colours and styles. They are arrayed on three long beams of brown English oak, the wood from trees two centuries old. The shoes, the company advertises, are "unique soles for unique souls." Fluevog fans include everyone from Beyoncé to Jack White.

On the mezzanine – under a glass atrium in a space between two old brick buildings – stands Mr. Fluevog, a couple months before his 70th birthday. From this perch he oversees what he calls his "little art project." He designs some 75 shoes a year. He's wearing a new pair set for release this fall. They are a mash-up of formal and casual, a black leather dress shoe on a rubber serrated sole of aqua green, white and black. The idea emerged a few months ago as he connected two disparate pieces. Full story

Hundreds of startups tell investors: diversify your ranks or keep your money

When Trevor McFedries set out last year to raise money for Brud, his robotics and artificial intelligence startup, he found himself in many meetings with "a ton of white guy" venture capitalists. Full story

Five ways to become the boss of your phone

Managing a business can be stressful. One of the things that makes it more stressful is the assumption that you need to be constantly connected. A client might need something. An employee might need something. When you're the boss, it all comes down to you. Full story

Early bird tickets available for the Globe and Mail Small Business Summit

The Globe and Mail is excited to announce the lineup for the 2018 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit. We'll have Elana Rosenfeld of Kicking Horse Coffee, club king Charles Khabouth, Jim Estill, who brought 200 Syrian refugees to Canada, and many more. The Small Business Summit is the country's premier event for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies and it will be held at the new Globe and Mail centre in Toronto. Full lineup and early bird tickets available at tgam.ca/sbs18

My employer consistently pays us late. Is this legal?

On three separate occasions, my employer has been waiting on funds to be deposited in order to pay staff. When the company doesn't get paid, the employer states he does not have to pay us until five days after the day our pay is supposed to be distributed. Full story

Implementing elder care policies is smart management

If you are a young CEO or a person running a small business or department, then elder care is probably not on your radar. At least, not yet. Full story

Discount carrier Canada Jetlines delays launch amid plane-supply shortage

Air travel is growing so strongly that startup Canada Jetlines Ltd. is having difficulty finding planes to lease, delaying its plans to begin operations in June and take advantage of the boom. Full story

Canada Goose to do more in-house manufacturing as it pursues higher margins

Luxury coat maker Canada Goose plans to bring more manufacturing in-house in a bid to boost margins and help it live up to lofty investor expectations as the most expensive stock among major luxury brands. Full story

Daffodil picker questions wages at Central Saanich farm

A daffodil picker working for a farm in Central Saanich says some people are making less than minimum wage and is questioning whether that's legal. Full story

News hub now, entrepreneur centre soon

The London Free Press building is being reborn as Venture London, a small business and innovation hub that will connect start-ups with the resources they need to succeed Full story