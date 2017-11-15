Report on Small Business newsletter: PayPal providing CRA with information about business accounts

PayPal ordered to provide CRA with information about business accounts

PayPal has been ordered to provide the Canada Revenue Agency with information about its business account holders.

The company says a Federal Court order requires it to supply information about business accounts that received or sent a payment between Jan. 1, 2014, and Nov. 10, 2017.

It is not required to provide information about customers who have personal PayPal accounts. Full story

Ottawa, Ontario move to make peace with small business. Will it be enough?

The Ontario and federal Liberals are discovering that, once lost, the love of small-business owners is tough to win back. But they sure are trying.

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa announced Tuesday in his fall fiscal update that the government will cut the small-business tax rate by a percentage point, to 3.5 per cent, on Jan. 1. It will also roll out $500-million in new programs for smaller companies. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Nurse Next Door co-founder wants to avoid these mistakes with his new venture

John DeHart is co-founder of Nurse Next Door, a home care service provider for seniors with more than 140 locations across North America. Three years ago, he took a step back from running the business and, shortly after, launched Live Well Exercise Clinics, a franchise that offers physician-prescribed fitness care. I spoke with Mr. DeHart about how he's applying the lessons he learned at his first business to his new venture. Full story

Condo boom squeezes out small business retailers

When realtor Alexandra Cote bought an apartment in the Carnaby, Streetcar Development's mixed-use condo at Gladstone and Queen West, the company's sales pitch made a point of enticing buyers with a promise of a new Metro supermarket in the podium, on the ground floor. "It was a selling point," Ms. Cote says. Full story

Ontario to ease regulations on financial startups

Ontario is opening up some of its regulations to give financial startups more opportunities to test new products and services in a bid by the province to boost the fast-growing financial technology sector. Full story

Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit to come into effect Dec. 3

New parents planning to begin parental leave on or after Dec. 3 will be able to spread their federal benefits over more months, but many will have to wait on provinces and their employers before they can actually get the extra time off. Full story

Startup figures out how to put tomatoes on blockchain

Intrigued by how blockchain was changing finance, an ex-banker at Wells Fargo & Co. and a former executive at Nasdaq Inc. began looking for other opportunities. They looked at applying the technology to insurance, law, even music. Then they hit on farming. Full story

Startup success: Calgary company Benevity grows into new location

Calgary company Benevity has come a long way from the peach-coloured walls above Jimmy's Shawarma Shop. In nine years they've gone from six employees to around 400, and on Thursday they officially moved into their fifth (and largest) headquarters space. Full story

This Toronto eyewear entrepreneur's dream of giving back to Ghana is coming into focus

Toronto entrepreneur Nana Boateng Osei spent many years of his childhood living in Ghana, and now he wants help the West African country succeed. His company, Bôhten Eyewear, uses reclaimed wood from Ghana and he's preparing to hire locals there to make the designer frames. Full story

Disillusioned expert says city inaction could 'tax businesses to death'

The property-tax situation squeezing Vancouver's small businesses was identified by city council last year as "urgent," but the local expert they tapped to help create a solution is now asking whether councillors are willing or able to solve the problem. Full story