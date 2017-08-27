Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dan Kelly, seen here at his Toronto offices in March, 2013, is the president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business . (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)
Dan Kelly, seen here at his Toronto offices in March, 2013, is the president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business . (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)

Business groups and entrepreneurs mobilize to block federal tax changes Add to ...

Subscribers Only

MARIO TONEGUZZI

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Rage is turning into action as a firestorm of opposition to proposed federal tax changes gains force among entrepreneurs and business organizations.

In July, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced several proposed tax changes. Small-business owners across the country have denounced them, saying they will have a devastating impact on their enterprises. The proposals seek to eliminate or restrict tax-saving measures such as sharing income with family members, saving passive investment income in a corporation and converting a corporation’s income into capital gains.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeSmallBiz

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Just how much do Canadians love TFSAs? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular