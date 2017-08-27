Rage is turning into action as a firestorm of opposition to proposed federal tax changes gains force among entrepreneurs and business organizations.

In July, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced several proposed tax changes. Small-business owners across the country have denounced them, saying they will have a devastating impact on their enterprises. The proposals seek to eliminate or restrict tax-saving measures such as sharing income with family members, saving passive investment income in a corporation and converting a corporation’s income into capital gains.

