Accountants are busy crunching the numbers for small-business clients who may be affected by Ottawa’s proposals to close loopholes these companies use to lower their tax bills.

The Liberal government is looking to remove what it sees as a financial advantage people with corporations have compared with salaried employees. Business owners argue the suggested moves are unfair and could have wide-sweeping consequences on their ability to expand their businesses, not to mention their own retirement goals.

Report Typo/Error