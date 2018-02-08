SNC wins big in bidding for Montreal’s $6.3-billion rail project

Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. emerged as the big winner in bidding for Montreal's new light rail transit project, clinching not only the contract to build the $6.3-billion network's infrastructure but also work to supply the trains.

Its shares jumped as much as 3 per cent in morning trading, to $54.20.

Construction of the 67-km system, known as the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM), is scheduled to start in April with the first passengers planned for the summer of 2021. When completed, it will be the fourth largest automated light rail transit line in the world after Singapore, Dubai, and Vancouver.

The announcement was made at a morning press briefing Thursday at the Montreal headquarters of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The pension fund is leading the ambitious project as financier and manager. The Quebec and Canadian governments are minority investors with commitments of $1.28-billion each.

Details of the construction plans and confirmation of the project's $6.3-billion price tag, which is within 5 per cent of preliminary estimates, means the REM will now officially move forward with a roughly 6-month delay from its initial expected completion time. There had been considerable doubts that the project could get off the ground – doubts that grew late last year when the Caisse said it needed more time to negotiate with bidders after it didn't like their initial offers.

"The REM is now a reality," Caisse chief executive officer Michael Sabia said.

Delivering the project on time and on budget will be a test for the Caisse as it seeks to prove it can build new infrastructure instead of just investing in existing assets. Mr. Sabia said the Caisse expects to earn a return of about 9 per cent from the REM, adding that what matters to the pension fund is the cash flows it expects to generate from the investment over the next two decades.

The pension fund picked a group led by SNC-Lavalin to oversee all engineering, procurement and construction, including the building of all necessary bridges, tunnels and stations. The contract is the largest of two awarded, representing a roughly 80 per cent of the project's total price-tag, or roughly $5-billion.

It wasn't immediately clear what SNC's share of the contract award will be. Desjardins Securities estimated a potential boost of $1.6-billion to SNC revenues and $0.36 to its bottom line, assuming a 25 per cent share in the project and an earnings before interest and taxes margin of 5 per cent.

"We always expect the company to replenish its backlog but today's announcement is material in nature," National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a research note. With the shares trading down since the start of the year, this is "the first step in re-establishing momentum" for the stock, he said.

The Caisse also picked French train maker Alstom and its partner in this bid, SNC-Lavalin, to supply some 200 train cars and related equipment. That contract is smaller but still tops $1-billion. The trains will be driverless.

Together, the two contracts represent a $3.7-billion contribution to Quebec's economic output, with 34,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs, the Caisse said. Some 65 per cent of the material supplied will be made locally, it said.

In parallel with the REM development, the Caisse said it plans to buy three key infrastructure sites linked to the project and charge current and future operators of those sites to use them. They include the Mont Royal tunnel, which Via Rail wants to use for its high-frequency rail pitch between Montreal and Quebec City. The Caisse will also take over Montreal's Central Station and Viaduc du Sud.

An offer by Bombardier Inc. to supply the rail cars for the project was not chosen. This marks another blow for the Montreal-based manufacturer's North American rail business, which is struggling to deliver product to customers like the City of Toronto amid supply chain difficulties.

This past August, Bombardier was dropped from the bidding to supply a new fleet of subway cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority. In a memo to staff at the time, a senior Bombardier rail executive said the company's "poor performance and serious delays" on a separate, smaller New York subway deal sealed its fate on the larger deal.

The Caisse is one of SNC-Lavalin's largest shareholders. It also holds a 30 per cent stake in Bombardier's rail business. The pension fund says the tender process was rigorous and monitored by external auditors to ensure its integrity.

The REM links several Montreal suburbs to downtown as well as Trudeau International Airport. It will be the city's largest public transportation project since the Montreal metro was built in 1966.

The idea of bringing in the Caisse as the project sponsor was hatched by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard as a way for the province to avoid shouldering the entire cost of the plan.