 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Sobey families consolidate Empire voting shares into single holding company

Sobey families consolidate Empire voting shares into single holding company

A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax in this file photo. The threeSobey families that control Canada’s second-largest grocery business have decided to put all of their class B shares of Empire Co. into a single holding company.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

STELLARTON, N.S.
The Canadian Press

The three branches of the Sobey family that control Canada's second-largest grocery business have decided to put all of their Class B shares of Empire Co. Ltd. into a single holding company.

The president of the new holding company, Stewart Mahoney, says the three families believe the new governance structure will be a better way to administer their interests in Empire – the publicly traded parent of Sobeys Inc.

The business traces its history to 1907, when John William (J.W.) Sobey started a meat delivery business with a horse-drawn cart in Stellarton, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Empire Co. Ltd. was incorporated in February 1963 and has grown to about $24-billion of annual sales in fiscal 2017, mostly from its national network of grocery stores under various banners.

The Empire Class B stock was acquired from companies controlled by David F. Sobey, children of the late William Sobey and Donald R. Sobey.

Class B Holdings Ltd. now has 92.66 per cent of Empire's outstanding voting common shares. The Sobey families continue to separately hold non-voting Class A shares outside of CBHL.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.