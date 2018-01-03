 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Spectrum Brands mulls sale of George Foreman, Rayovac brands

Spectrum Brands mulls sale of George Foreman, Rayovac brands

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Uday Sampath
Bengaluru
Reuters

Spectrum Brands Holding Inc said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options, including a sale, for its unit that sells brands such as George Foreman cookware and Rayovac batteries.

The company's global battery and appliances unit, which also includes Remington grooming products and Black & Decker home appliances, accounted for about 40 per cent of overall sales in fiscal year 2017.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of $6.30-billion (£4.64 billion), said it had received inquiries from prospective buyers and was in talks with many of them.

Story continues below advertisement

Spectrum said a transaction would help it to reduce debt and focus on higher margin brands in its four remaining businesses – hardware & home improvement, auto care, pet supplies and home & garden.

The Middleton, Wisconsin based company's shares have fallen 10.6 per cent over the last year.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.