 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Stars Group buys into CrownBet sports betting

Stars Group buys into CrownBet sports betting

The Toronto-based owner of the PokerStars online gaming site, shown is this image of their website, has acquired majority ownership of Australia’s CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd. The Stars Group Inc. paid US$117.7 million for 62 per cent of CrownBet’s equity.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Stars Group Inc. has acquired majority ownership of Australia's CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd., which operates a regulated sports betting market.

The Toronto-based gaming company said Tuesday it paid US$117.7-million cash to acquire 62 per cent of CrownBet's equity from Crown Resorts Ltd.

CrownBet's founder, Matthew Tripp, will remain as chief executive officer and continue to operate the business in Australia.

Story continues below advertisement

Stars Group – formerly known as Amaya and based in Montreal – has a number of gaming and betting operations including PokerStars and Full Tilt.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.