Stelco Inc. intends to become a key supplier to the auto industry again to reduce its dependence on the spot steel market, president Mike McQuade says.

That’s one of the main goals of the steel maker as it prepares to emerge from protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, Mr. McQuade said Friday after the Ontario Superior Court approved a restructuring plan that should enable the company to get out of creditor protection by June 30.

