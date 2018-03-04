Stephen Poloz’s life just got a lot more complicated: The week ahead

Stephen Poloz's life just got a lot more complicated.

Not that the Bank of Canada governor was going to tinker with interest rates this week – he wasn't – but an uncertain economic outlook just got a lot more uncertain.

Mr. Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues were heading into Wednesday's policy announcement already concerned about the potential outcome of talks to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement.

Now they've got the added threat of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum import duties to worry about in the wake of President Donald Trump's pledge to hit those products with levies of 25 and 10 per cent, respectively, this week.

Those would hit the Canadian economy hard, among other things forcing the Bank of Canada to respond.

You can add to all this, too, the fact that the economy has downshifted from its earlier surge, growing at an annual pace of 1.5 and 1.7 per cent in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, that the central bank is still watching to see how consumers are handling the last rate hike, and how the country is adjusting to new mortgage qualification rules.

"The softer-than-expected recent trend in Canadian economic growth observed in late 2017 and the intensifying risk of a trade war are good reasons for the BoC to stay cautious, even though the January [consumer price index] report showed further acceleration in consumer inflation," said Laurentian Bank Securities chief economist Sébastien Lavoie and analyst Hugo Lacasse.

"Following the mid-January hike, we have been expecting only one more 25-basis-point policy rate increase this year," they added in a lookahead to Wednesday's decision.

"Given these new disappointing developments for the Canadian outlook, we remain comfortable with our call."

Others expect more than one increase this year from the Bank of Canada, whose key overnight rate stands at 1.25 per cent.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz listen to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Regardless, don't expect many hints from Mr. Poloz and Ms. Wilkins on Wednesday.

"A distaste for forward guidance will keep the BoC from delivering any clear-cut signals of what lies ahead," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

"They will retain the view that rates will eventually be higher, but will have enough cautionary words about the outlook to justify a stand-pat stance this month."

It's a busy week even without the Bank of Canada. The rest of the calendar:

Monday: 'Nerves of steel'

There's not much on the economic or earnings fronts, but watch for how the markets open in the wake of last week's turmoil.

"Equity markets slumped [last] week on growing risk of a U.S.-led global trade spat," Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a report titled "Nerves of steel," referring to Mr. Trump's tariff announcement and noting the S&P 500's loss of 2 per cent.

"After amped-up volatility in recent weeks, that leaves the index roughly flat on the year, while most major global indices are looking at single-digit declines," Mr. Kavcic added.

"The TSX gave back 1.6 per cent, with tariff concerns overshadowing a solid run of bank earnings, including a wave of dividend increases. The banks dipped 1.1 per cent on the week, but are the second-best performing (or least-bad) sector on the Canadian landscape this year, down 2.1 per cent."

US Steel Imports, top ten countries $US billion (left scale) Per cent of exporting country's GDP (right scale) 5 0.5 4 0.4 3 0.3 2 0.2 1 0.1 0 0.0 Canada Brazil Korea Mexico Russia Turkey Japan Taiwan Germany India SOURCE: CAPITAL ECONOMICS US Steel Imports, top ten countries $US billion (left scale) Per cent of exporting country's GDP (right scale) 5 0.5 4 0.4 3 0.3 2 0.2 1 0.1 0 0.0 Canada Brazil Korea Mexico Russia Turkey Japan Taiwan Germany India SOURCE: CAPITAL ECONOMICS US Steel Imports, top ten countries $US billion (left scale) Per cent of exporting country's GDP (right scale) $5 0.5% 4 0.4 3 0.3 2 0.2 1 0.1 0 0.0 Canada Brazil Korea Mexico Russia Turkey Japan Taiwan Germany India SOURCE: CAPITAL ECONOMICS

Tuesday: Watch our mates

It's always worth watching what happens in Australia given the similarities in our economies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its key rate at 1.5 per cent today, while Capital Economics projects Wednesday's report on gross domestic product to show fourth-quarter growth of 0.5 per cent.

Watch South Africa, too, given the recent political turmoil. Capital Economics expects its economic reading to show fourth-quarter GDP expanded at an annual pace of 2.3 per cent.

Also on tap is the U.S. measure of factory orders in January, projected to show a drop of 1.2 per cent, and a handful of corporate results, including Aecon Group, Clearwater Seafoods Inc., Great Canadian Gaming Corp., Roots Corp. and Wajax Corp.

Wednesday: Trump's tirades

A busy day, starting with Mr. Trump's focus on trade deficits.

The U.S. trade gap is expected to come in at US$55-billion or more for January, thus wider than December's US$53.1-billion.

"The data releases [this] week are only likely to harden Trump's protectionist views, with January's trade figures (Wednesday) expected to show a further widening in the deficit," said Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics.

Statistics Canada releases its monthly trade report at the same time, and economists expect a narrower $2-billion from December's $3.2-billion. (Yes, Mr. Trump, blame Canada.)

"Current account data showed a narrower goods trade deficit than monthly readings indicated for the fourth quarter," said CIBC's Royce Mendes.

"So, despite offsetting moves in crude export volumes and prices, and little change in U.S. import demand, the trade deficit could still benefit from that more favourable starting point."

The federal agency also reports fourth-quarter labour productivity, an important, if boring, measure.

Besides the Bank of Canada's 10 a.m. ET decision, there's also the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of regional economic conditions in the afternoon, and a handful of corporate results, including from Athabasca Oil Corp., Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. and Linamar Corp.

Thursday: An easy act to follow

Given that Mr. Poloz is expected to have done nothing the day before, the European Central Bank has an easy act to follow when it releases its decision.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 7, 2017. RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS

"It was just in December that the ECB released its 'substantial upward revisions to GDP' growth forecasts," said BMO senior economist Jennifer Lee.

"Although inflation had yet to show convincing signs of an upturn (still the case), the governing council believed that the 'language pertaining to various dimensions of the monetary policy stance and forward guidance could be revisited early in the coming year,'" she added.

"So when's 'early'? Given the improved outlook, we believe that the March 8 meeting should be that meeting. A rate hike is not even on the radar this year, but the ECB can take one baby step toward ending its [quantitative easing] program that began in March, 2015."

We'll also get to see the latest on the real estate market as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reports what BMO expects will be a rise in construction starts to an annual pace of about 218,000 in February.

That will be followed 15 minutes later by a Statistics Canada report forecast to show a 2-per-cent decline in building permits in January.

Canadian Western Bank, Dorel Industries Inc. and Paramount Resources Ltd. are among companies releasing quarterly results.

Friday: Roll the dice

Go ahead, roll the dice on what you expect Statistics Canada's monthly jobs report to show.

It's always a craps shoot, but, for the record, economists expect the February results to show net job gains of between 2,000 and 20,000, and unemployment holding at 5.9 per cent.

That would follow what was reported to be a loss of 88,000 jobs in January.

"The full/part time split will be watched after part-time employment fell by a record 137,000 in January," RBC economists said in a lookahead, noting, too, the focus on wage increases after the last report showed an annual rise of 3.3 per cent in average hourly earnings, the fastest in almost two years.

"Part of that increase was due to a minimum wage hike in Ontario, although there appeared to be some acceleration in other parts of the country, as well," RBC said.

"Further signs of wage growth beyond a minimum wage impact would provide confirmation to the Bank of Canada that labour markets are operating at least close to, if not somewhat beyond, long-run capacity limits."

There's more for Mr. Trump, as well. Observers expect the U.S. February jobs report to show about 200,000 positions created, and possibly many more, with unemployment dipping to just 4 per cent.

"February's employment report (Friday) might also convince Trump that he knows best, with our econometric model suggesting that non-farm payrolls increased by a sizeable 250,000," said Mr. Ashworth of Capital Economics.