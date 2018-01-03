 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Stingray Digital acquires Qello Concerts for on-demand concerts, music

Stingray Digital acquires Qello Concerts for on-demand concerts, music

Developers work at the Stingray Digital Group offices in Montreal.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Stingray Digital Group Inc. has acquired Qello Concerts, an over-the-top streaming service for on-demand concerts and music documentaries.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Stingray says the deal will allow it to benefit from operational expertise and instantly elevate its status in the over-the-top business.

Story continues below advertisement

Qello Concerts was founded in 2010 and has a catalogue of concert films, music documentaries and live streaming music events from the 1920s to today.

Stingray says its library spans all musical genres and includes performances from some of music's biggest names.

Montreal-based Stingray provides music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, over-the-top providers and mobile operators.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.