Streetwise newsletter: Goodmans and the Aecon deal; inflation fears

Aecon takeover: Crack open a marketing brochure from Goodmans LLP, and you'll find one way the Bay Street law firm sells its services to potential clients is by highlighting work for construction company Aecon Group Inc. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Market watch: In the wake of the Great Recession, a golden rule for financial markets emerged: Every few months, investors would inevitably find something new to freak out about. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Insurance: Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada will become the first major insurance company to add medical marijuana to its group benefits plans for Canadian companies, a pivotal move in the insurance industry that will help ease the financial burden for medical-marijuana users, and a sign of the growing acceptance of cannabis in the Canadian workplace. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Earnings: Home Capital Group Inc. reported net a income of $30.6-million in its most recent quarter, about 40 per cent less than it earned in the same quarter last year before it was hit with allegations it misled investors. Story

Earnings: Credit Suisse on Wednesday was upbeat on prospects for the year ahead, as it enters the last leg of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's three-year overhaul, hoping to put its third straight annual loss behind it. Story

DEAL WRAP

Tech deal: California-based Hightail, which develops a solution for sharing large files and team collaboration, has been acquired by OpenText. BetaKit

Canadian venture financing: RealWear has raised US$17-million for its AR wearable device aimed at workers in construction and other heavy industries.d Vancouver-based RealWear is already shipping its hands-free HMT-1, which is mounted via a band that goes around your head or safety helmet. VentureBeat

U.S. venture financing: While Vivino has been known for its wine discovery service for a while, the San Francisco-based company is now being transformed by its wine marketplace, whose rapid growth has helped it attract a new US$20-million round of funding. VentureBeat

U.S. venture financing: Varsity Tutors, which connects students with experts in a wide range of subjects, announced today that it has raised US$50-million. Founded in 2007, the St. Louis, Missouri-based startup began as an offline tutor marketplace that allowed students to request in-home lessons. VentureBeat

Canadian PE fund: Whitehorse Liquidity Partners has raised nearly US$730-million for its second private equity secondary fund, the firm said in a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing. The Toronto investor has so far accounted for more than three-quarters of the fund's target of US$1-billion. Whitehorse also reported raising US$193-million for an affiliated offshore vehicle. PE Hub

U.S. VC fund: Bay Area-based Norwest Venture Partners announced today that it has closed a new US$1.5-billion fund, called NVP XIV. This is the firm's largest fund to date. VentureBeat

WHAT WE'RE READING ELSEWHERE

MiFID II: Not all bankers get a headache when they contemplate MiFID II. The chief executive officer of Denmark's biggest bank says Europe's major revision of market rules is actually good news for the asset management unit he wants to expand. "MiFID II for us is an opportunity," Danske Bank A/S CEO Thomas F. Borgen said in an interview in Copenhagen. Bloomberg

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A dad's discovery: Over 10 months of paternity leave, Report on Business capital markets reporter Tim Kiladze discovered that being a primary caregiver is an onerous task. It is the bedrock of our society, allowing the world as we know it to function, but the job's value, and its complexity, is largely invisible to those who haven't been immersed in it Opinion

