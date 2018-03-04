A crude awakening: Crescent Point’s moves are paying off, but market slow to rouse

Scott Saxberg has stuck to the script that investors had demanded of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and it's paying off in the oil company's results.

The chief executive officer of the light oil producer is reducing debt through asset sales, and he's stayed away from capital markets as a way to fund more big acquisitions inside or outside Crescent Point's main operations in Saskatchewan, North Dakota and Utah.

But the market isn't rewarding him for it. In fact, Crescent Point shares have dropped to near all-time lows, even after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that largely beat expectations.

"Last year was a big year, probably one of our best years ever from growth of the base of the company and drilling inventory, productivity of that inventory, scale of that inventory," Mr. Saxberg said in an interview. "So you wouldn't see it in the share price – we've effectively gone in the opposite direction – but that just takes time for us to show and prove that success."

This dichotomy comes after about a decade of underperformance when measured against most other large companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, surely giving investors pause before jumping into the story with both feet. The past few years have been particularly tumultuous. Recall Crescent Point had been the target of investor displeasure for frequent trips to equity markets to raise capital, at lower share prices each time. The last one, a $660-million stock sale in the fall of 2016, set in motion a heavy sell-off.

Just over a year ago, the company and its shareholders were rattled by the flimsiest of rumours that an activist investor was amassing a position, and the stock spiked. None surfaced, but Mr. Saxberg pledged to improve Crescent Point's communications with investors so they have a better understanding of its direction. That is, operating within the confines of its cash flow.

Quarterly results, issued on Thursday, showed progress. Production of nearly 179,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day came in slightly ahead of many estimates. Ditto on cash flow per share of 90 cents. Debt fell $111-million from the previous quarter. Reserve replacement was efficient, and increased by 5 per cent to more than one billion barrels, on a proved and probable basis. Several analysts have maintained "buy" or "outperform" ratings on the stock.

The market ignored all that, and instead zeroed in on higher-than-expected spending in the quarter on land purchases and drilling. The latter was an issue of timing, rather than costs, and Mr. Saxberg said that 2018 spending, currently budgeted at $1.8-billion, could be reduced by $50-million as a result. The stock tumbled 8 per cent on the day of the results. On Friday, it rose less than 7 cents to settle at $8.53, down 40 per cent from a year earlier.

It's pretty clear that some of Crescent Point's weakness is tied to negative sentiment infecting the entire Canadian energy industry, even though it is not impacted by most of the fundamental problems turning investors off. That is, a gaping discount on heavy oil versus benchmark light crude and constraints on pipelines that have been backing oil supplies up in Alberta.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saxberg said, large institutions are attracted to the large U.S. shale plays and recent corporate tax cuts under the Trump administration.

"I think we do get blanketed with everything. There's no new money coming in. The ones that are there know," he said.

"It's tied with overall macro of energy, and then the isolated macro of Canada."

As a light oil producer with no oil sands operations, Crescent Point is benefiting from the gains in West Texas Intermediate into the $60s a barrel. Most of its production is downstream from the major pipeline pinch points, due to its location in Saskatchewan.

A couple of developments are attracting interest, including planned sales of Saskatchewan Viking formation and Alberta Swan Hills oil assets, expected in the coming weeks. Crescent Point is also said to be building up a land position on the eastern side of the massive Duvernay formation in Alberta. Mr. Saxberg is giving away little about either prospect.

"What I would say is, we're managing our portfolio. We're focusing our asset base, shedding some non-core properties to position ourselves into higher productivity, higher-growth-rate lands and opportunities, and a large majority of that was done last year," he said.

For now, he says, the company is content to go about its plans as advertised, realizing that the market could take time to turn around. Just how long is an open question.

"I think 2018 is about being patient, and managing what you can control. And I'm optimistic on the back end of [20]18 and then into [20]19," he said.