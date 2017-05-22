Corporate Canada is embracing a new, low-cost approach to selling stock, borrowing from the playbook of U.S. companies that have raised more than $50-billion in the past five years.

The concept is known as an At-The-Market offering, or ATM program, and it sees a public company announce plans to issue stock, then actually tap investors any time it sees fit, during a period of up to 24 months, by selling shares at prevailing market prices. While rare in the domestic market, more than 500 U.S. companies have put ATM programs in place, and Canadian regulators and stock exchanges are starting to push the approach.

