Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

TMX looks to Israel for new listings amid international push Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

TMX Group Ltd. is expanding its equity listings business into Israel, as it tries to court new issuers from around the world onto its two exchanges and continue to grow beyond Canada’s borders.

The company has hired Yossi Boker to lead its business development efforts in Tel Aviv, adding to an international team that has a presence today in New York; Houston; Palo Alto, Calif.; London; and Beijing. Mr. Boker, who spent more than 25 years in Israel’s high-tech sector, is tasked with promoting the Toronto Stock Exchange and junior TSX Venture Exchange, and fostering and nurturing relationships with companies, bankers, lawyers and others in the Israeli business community.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: The unforgivable money mistake Canadians make (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • TMX Group Ltd
    $69.78
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated June 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular