TMX Group Ltd. is expanding its equity listings business into Israel, as it tries to court new issuers from around the world onto its two exchanges and continue to grow beyond Canada’s borders.

The company has hired Yossi Boker to lead its business development efforts in Tel Aviv, adding to an international team that has a presence today in New York; Houston; Palo Alto, Calif.; London; and Beijing. Mr. Boker, who spent more than 25 years in Israel’s high-tech sector, is tasked with promoting the Toronto Stock Exchange and junior TSX Venture Exchange, and fostering and nurturing relationships with companies, bankers, lawyers and others in the Israeli business community.

