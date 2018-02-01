Aphria looks to unload assets in retreat from U.S. cannabis market

Aphria Inc. is taking steps to pull back from the U.S. medical marijuana market as it moves to fall in line with Toronto Stock Exchange rules.

For Aphria, retreating from the United States will be complicated. Chief executive officer Vic Neufeld said a subsidiary of the Leamington, Ont.-based company is looking to divest its non-controlling stake in private Arizona medical cannabis producer Copperstate LLC. It is planning to sell that position, which equates to about 14 per cent, to Liberty Health Sciences Inc., a Florida-based publicly traded grower that is financially linked to Aphria.

As of late Wednesday night, special committees at both firms were negotiating terms of the sale to Liberty after having received fairness opinions from two investment banks – Haywood Securities Inc. for Aphria and Clarus Securities Inc. for Liberty Health. The two sides have all but agreed on a price, Mr. Neufeld says, but the transaction has not yet been finalized and requires final approval from the controlling shareholders of Copperstate.

Earlier this week, Aphria put a slice of its position in Liberty Health on the block. Aphria owns roughly 38 per cent of the common shares in Liberty Health, which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and has a market capitalization of just over $450-million. It is planning to sell about 25 per cent of its stake in Liberty Health. The rest of its ownership remains restricted for up to another two years. There were multiple bidders for the block, Mr. Neufeld said, adding that the discussions with a strategic and long-term buyer are moving into the final stages over the discounted price the acquirer would pay for these shares.

Shares of Aphria fell 12 per cent in midday trading on Thursday. Liberty Health's stock plunged by 13 per cent.

Aphria's decision to start offloading U.S. assets would move the company closer to being onside with a new listings policy set by TMX Group Ltd. in October.

"To realign things makes so much sense, to move into good hands our Liberty shares and get out of the cloud that the TSX has casted on many of us with U.S. assets," Mr. Neufeld said. "In our opinion, there are a number of international or U.S. funds that see this passive investment in Liberty as restricting their ability to invest in Aphria. And so this is unshackling some perceived value. Let's now purify."

The move would also make Aphria, Canada's third-largest public cannabis company by market capitalization, more attractive to potential partners or suitors amid a strengthening wave of consolidation in the nascent sector.

Just this week Aphria announced a friendly deal worth $826-million for Nuuvera Inc., a cannabis company that is pushing into parts of Europe, Africa and the Middle East. And Aphria hasn't yet closed a previous deal, the $230-million purchase of B.C.–based grower Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd..

The decision to sell key U.S. holdings is a sign of a major strategic shift at Aphria. In an interview late last year, senior Aphria executives were adamant about the value and potential for these U.S. assets to Aphria's shareholders, even saying that they were open to moving Aphria's stock listing off of the TSX, Canada's largest exchange.

"Copperstate, Arizona, is an absolute home run. Beautiful growth, all medical and it fit like a glove with the Aphria story," Mr. Neufeld said in an interview late last year. "Florida is the premiere state. It's the one you want to be in and we're in it. And that's good for our shareholders."

While certain U.S. states, including Arizona and Florida, have eased restrictions on cannabis, the drug is still prohibited under federal law. This has created confusion over the legal risks of doing business south of the border for companies with stock listings in Canada.

Last October, the TSX threatened to delist marijuana issuers that are breaching U.S. federal laws, setting up a multi-month standoff with Aphria as the TSX conducts a review of the entire industry. The cannabis company has said that the most-contentious U.S. assets on its books in the eyes of the TSX were Copperstate and Liberty Health.

Canadian securities regulators have taken a different approach. Early last month, the Canadian Securities Administrators said it is reviewing a policy that allowed marijuana firms with U.S. operations to go public and raise money in Canada, as long as these companies disclosed the legal risks they face in the U.S. This review came after the rescission by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions of an Obama-era policy that allowed cannabis to flourish.

Although Aphria is taking steps to reduce its financial stake in Liberty, the relationship between the two companies is still strong.

Liberty will still have access to Aphria's low-cost growing methods and processes, and Aphria will still have a branding presence in parts of the U.S. medical cannabis market, Mr. Neufeld said. Mr. Neufeld will remain the chair of Liberty's board and Aphria co-founder John Cervini will continue to be a director at Liberty.