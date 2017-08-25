As Canadian securities regulators enter the “uncharted waters” of initial coin offerings, questions are arising about how feasible it will be for the watchdogs to enforce investor protection laws – particularly on offshore companies.

The Canadian Securities Administrators published a staff notice this week aimed at clarifying its policy on ICOs, an emerging fundraising method in which companies sell digital “tokens” or “coins” to finance new ventures. ICOs, which in some cases are similar to crowdfunding, have garnered attention after some early-stage companies managed to raise tens of millions of dollars in minutes. Research firm Smith and Crown says that at the end of last month, $1.3-billion (U.S.) had been raised using this method.

