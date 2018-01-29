ATB Financial CEO Dave Mowat set to retire this summer

ATB Financial Corp. chief executive officer Dave Mowat is retiring this summer, ending an 11-year run at the helm of Alberta's government-owned bank.

Mr. Mowat's impending departure, announced in a news release on Monday, is set for June 30 and ATB is beginning a search for his successor, to be announced in May.

Over the last decade, Mr. Mowat steered ATB through a global financial crisis and a subsequent plunge in oil prices in 2016. He also led an expert panel that advised Alberta's government on a revamped, industry-friendly oil and gas royalty system rolled out in 2016 by Premier Rachel Notley, whose NDP government later that year gave ATB an expanded mandate to lend to small and medium-sized businesses in an effort to diversify the province's economy.

Since 2007, ATB's total assets more than doubled, from $20.3-billion to $49.6-billion, and the Crown corporation grew its customer base by more than 140,000, according to company figures. The bank's net income rebounded somewhat in 2017, to $150.8-million, after falling to $108-million in 2016 – the bank's lowest profit in years.

"It's been an amazing 11 years with a company I love," Mr. Mowat said in a statement, adding: "It's time to infuse the company with new ideas and approaches."

Before he joined ATB in 2007, Mr. Mowat was CEO of Vancity, Canada's largest credit union.

Board chair Brian Hesje praised Mr. Mowat as a "visionary leader," in a statement.

"He's certainly guided the company through some challenging times and, while we'll definitely miss his leadership, we're in a strong position to build on the foundation he's put in place," Mr. Hesje said.