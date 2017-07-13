Bank of Montreal has appointed veteran deal maker Andre Hidi to be the vice-chair of its capital markets division.

Mr. Hidi, who has worked at the bank for 13 years, had been the global head of BMO’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, managing an almost 100-person team across Canada and the United States. In his new role, he will work with the firm’s sector coverage and product teams to deepen relationships with corporate clients, the bank said Thursday in a news release.

