Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Ontario's Hydro One says it is assisting Canadian law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a possible cyber threat against the electricity distributor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Ontario's Hydro One says it is assisting Canadian law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a possible cyber threat against the electricity distributor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Bay Street takes new run at Hydro One offering Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze, Andrew Willis and Jeff Lewis

TORONTO/CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investment banks that underwrote Hydro One Ltd.’s $2.8-billion equity sale are taking a second stab at selling a large chunk of the shares after investors balked at the initial deal.

Last week, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government announced the bought-deal offering, selling 120 million shares at $23.25 apiece and reducing its stake in the Crown utility to 49.9 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis, Tim Kiladze @timkiladze

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: Why share buybacks aren't smart (right now) for Canada's energy sector (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular