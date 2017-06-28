Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Bennett Jones taps PwC's Scapillati for new vice-chair of strategy and innovation Add to ...

Subscribers Only

JOYITA SENGUPTA

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Gino Scapillati of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is joining national business law firm Bennett Jones SLP at their Toronto office as its vice-chairman of strategy and innovation

Mr. Scapillati was at PwC for over 30 years and was admitted to partnership in 1990. Before leaving for Bennett Jones, he was vice-chairman and a member of the Global Board of the PwC Network. While there, he covered much of the same ground as Bennett Jones, working with some of Canada’s biggest companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ex-pharma CEO Shkreli on trial for securities fraud (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular