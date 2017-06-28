Gino Scapillati of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is joining national business law firm Bennett Jones SLP at their Toronto office as its vice-chairman of strategy and innovation

Mr. Scapillati was at PwC for over 30 years and was admitted to partnership in 1990. Before leaving for Bennett Jones, he was vice-chairman and a member of the Global Board of the PwC Network. While there, he covered much of the same ground as Bennett Jones, working with some of Canada’s biggest companies.

