Report on Business

Streetwise

Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Morneau to weigh in on OSFI's 'bank' branding crackdown

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Finance Minister plans to take a closer look at a decision by the country’s banking regulator to crack down on the use of terms such as “banking” and “banker” among non-bank financial institutions.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released an advisory promising stricter enforcement against the misuse of such terms late last month. The notice was the culmination of a year or more of behind-the-scenes talks that have exasperated smaller financial institutions, such as credit unions.

