Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise
BlackRock Canada’s head of sales leaving company Add to ...

Clare O’Hara - Wealth Management Reporter

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

BlackRock Canada’s head of sales is set to leave at month-end.

Elisabeth Prefontaine, head of wealth sales, says she will be leaving the company as of Aug. 21 due to “a change in the Canadian operation’s business model.”

A replacement has not been confirmed at this time, says BlackRock.

Ms. Prefontaine joined BlackRock in 2011 and was responsible for both the advisory channel sales and national accounts for iShares ETF products. She has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry – including roles at both Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. and Man Investments.

Follow Clare O’Hara on Twitter: @oharaclare

