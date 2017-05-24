The capital-markets arm of Bank of Montreal reported a 12-per-cent jump in earnings in its second quarter, buoyed by record revenue in underwriting and advisory work that helped the bank overcome lacklustre results in trading.

Net income for BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. increased to $321-million during the three months ended April 30, from $287-million during the same period in 2016, the bank said on Wednesday in a statement. Revenue rose 13 per cent to $1.2-billion.

Report Typo/Error