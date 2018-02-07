BMO’s key mining banker Egizio Bianchini leaving dealer after nearly 30 years

After nearly three decades in capital markets, one of Canada's best known mining bankers is jumping to industry.

Egizio Bianchini, co-head of the global metals and mining group with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., is leaving the bank-owned dealer.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, John Armstrong, deputy head of investment banking at BMO, said that Mr. Bianchini is retiring from banking and pursuing a "new opportunity outside of investment banking."

A number of sources told the Globe and Mail that Mr. Bianchini is leaving to work for mining billionaire Robert Friedland.

Mr. Bianchini has deep relationships with industry heavyweights such as Kinross Gold and Newmont Gold and his departure is considered a setback for BMO, which is one of the world's biggest investment banking mining franchises.

Mr. Bianchini is also the third high-profile exit for BMO's mining practice in the past 18 months.

Last month, Jason Neal, a 21-year veteran, who was the other co-head of the global metals and mining group at BMO, left to become chief executive officer of Toronto-based mining company TMAC Resources Inc. Jason Attew, who was the bank's managing director of global metals and mining, left in the summer of 2016 to join senior gold producer Goldcorp. Mr. Attew is now Goldcorp's chief financial officer and in charge of acquisitions.

Mr. Armstrong said despite Mr. Bianchini's departure leaving he is "very confident in the future of our franchise".

In light of Mr. Bianchini and Mr. Neal leaving, BMO has decided to promote internally.

Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers are the new co-heads of global metals and mining, investment and corporate banking.

Mr. Bahar has spent his entire career in metals and mining and was a protege of Mr. Bianchini. Mr. Rogers meantime has been with BMO for over two decades.

Mr. Bianchini, perhaps more than any other banker, is synonymous with mining at BMO. He joined the firm in 1989 as a precious metals equity analyst. In 2001, he moved to investment and corporate banking. Eventually he and Mr. Neal helped to build BMO's mining practice into one of the biggest in the world. From 2006 to 2011, Mr. Bianchini and the metals and mining group advised on more than $80-billion worth of transactions, including advising Kinross Gold Corp on its $8-billion purchase of Red Back Mining in 2010.

Mr. Bianchini was promoted to vice-chair of capital markets in 2011. Last year, he led BMO's efforts in bringing back steel company Stelco Holdings Inc. to the public markets.