Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
AT&T Inc. rounded out the month with a $1.35-billion dual tranche offering on May 17. That followed significant bond issues in Canadian currency from United Parcel Service Inc., Anheuser-Busch Inbev Finance Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)
AT&T Inc. rounded out the month with a $1.35-billion dual tranche offering on May 17. That followed significant bond issues in Canadian currency from United Parcel Service Inc., Anheuser-Busch Inbev Finance Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

MARK RENDELL

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Foreign companies are selling debt into the Canadian bond market at levels not seen since 2007, with $4.85-billion worth of maples sold in May alone. AT&T Inc. rounded out the month with a $1.35-billion dual tranche offering on May 17. That followed significant bond issues in Canadian currency from United Parcel Service Inc., Anheuser-Busch Inbev Finance Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.

Most popular