Foreign companies are selling debt into the Canadian bond market at levels not seen since 2007, with $4.85-billion worth of maples sold in May alone. AT&T Inc. rounded out the month with a $1.35-billion dual tranche offering on May 17. That followed significant bond issues in Canadian currency from United Parcel Service Inc., Anheuser-Busch Inbev Finance Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.Report Typo/Error
